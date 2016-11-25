Alligator takes a bite out of duck hunter

An alligator bit a 50-year-old duck hunter in the Florida Everglades, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue reported that the man, who is from Coral Springs, was in the Holey Lane Wildlife Management Area, in western Broward County, when he was attacked.
He was brought to the Mile Marker 38 of U.S. 27, where he was airlifted by sheriff’s office helicopter to Broward Medical Center.
The injury was described as a flesh wound to the left thigh, and it was not considered life-threatening, according to the newspaper.
Holey Land is property managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Comments