5 dead in fiery crash

Five people, including two children, were killed late Wednesday in a fiery crash in east Tampa.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involving four vehicles happened just before 10 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Coconut Palm Drive.
Troopers said the crash involved an SUV, a minivan and two other vehicles. At least one of the vehicles burst into flames during the crash.
According to officials, 22-year-old Pablo Cortes and his passenger, 19-year-old Jolie Bartolome were killed in a Volkswagen Golf. Also, 39-year-old Marianela Murillo was killed, along with siblings John Bernal (9 years old) and Isabell Bernall (10).
The crash left debris strewn across all lanes of MLK. In fact, a wrecker was brought in just to load up the mangled metal and car parts from the crash.
FHP said it has not determined how the crash happened but based on the damage to the cars involved, speed may have been a factor.
Witnesses to the crash said other people were pulled out of some of the vehicles in the crash as the fire broke out.
MLK was closed after the crash and reopened just after 4 a.m. Thursday. The crash remains under investigation.
Comments