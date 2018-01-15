State

Authorities investigating fatal residential fire in Sarasota County

Herald staff report

January 15, 2018 08:46 PM

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall are investigating a residential fire that claimed one life Monday in Sarasota.

The Sarasota County Fire Department and Nokomis Fire Department responded to a fire at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Florence Street in Nokomis and were able to extinguish the fire without it spreading to any other residences, according to a SCSO press release.

Fire department personnel discovered a body in the residence after the fire was put out.

Anyone with information can call 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

