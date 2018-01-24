Florida schools could be forced to display ‘In God We Trust’

Under a new bill moving through the Florida Legislature, all of the state’s public schools and school administrative buildings will have to prominently display the motto, “In God We Trust.”
Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels, who represents Duval County and is a pastor, says her bill will be a lesson to children about the national and state motto that's printed on money and included in the Sunshine State’s flag, according to a report by the Associated Press.
The bill was unanimously approved Tuesday in the House PreK-12 Innovation Subcommittee. The measure received praise from both Democrats and Republicans.
Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo, who represents Citrus County and is co-sponsoring the bill, said students should know about the state's history, and as part of that history, "we do trust in God."
Democratic Rep. Larry Lee Jr. said the bill is a great idea as many young people don’t go to church anymore and said the nation was "built on God" and that “We're taking God out of everything."
The bill now moves forward to the House Education Committee.
