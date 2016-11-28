Major pro-gun legislation likely next year in Florida

After two years of their proposals stalling in the Florida Senate, gun-rights advocates are in a prime position for big wins next year.
This week, Rep. Jake Raburn, R-Lithia, proposed the first pro-gun measure for the upcoming legislative session, which convenes March 7.
The bill (HB 6001) would allow concealed weapon permit holders to carry guns in airport terminals. Guns are not allowed past the security checkpoint, and state law currently bans them in terminals except as checked baggage.
A similar plan failed to pass last year.
The Nov. 8 election secured strong Republican majorities in the Legislature and paved the way for a more gun-friendly state Senate.
“You’ve got, I believe, a much more favorable environment for Second Amendment legislation in the Senate,” said Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota. “The House has always been a place where those types of bills move pretty easily.”
Steube, a former House member who was elected to his first Senate term this year, is one of the most ardent gun-rights lawmakers. He has backed measures to allow guns at public meetings, on college campuses and in schools, and he says he is drafting a broader bill to expand concealed carry permit holders’ rights this year.
With new Senate leadership, the traditionally more moderate chamber could be poised to pass some proposals they’ve balked at in the past.
