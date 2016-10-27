No injuries after plane carrying Mike Pence slides off runway in New York

The airplane carrying Indiana Gov. and Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence slid off the runway at LaGaurdia Airport in New York during a landing Thursday night.
No injuries are reported, Pence told reporters. It is a rainy night in New York.
After a bumpy approach, the plane roughly landed and slammed into the ground, making first contact with the runway concete. The pilot slammed on the brakes and travelers could smell burining rubber, according to the Associated Press.
“We can see mud on the front windows,” Pence said in the press cabin about a minute after the plane came to rest.
Pence, his wife and daughter were among the roughly 40 people on board the flight. Pence was scheduled to hold a fundraiser at Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday night, but he missed the fundraiser and went to his hotel.
Pence campaigned in Iowa on Thursday.
So thankful everyone on our plane is safe. Grateful for our first responders & the concern & prayers of so many. Back on the trail tomorrow!— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 28, 2016
