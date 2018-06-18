South Florida activist is 2-0 at the Supreme Court after First Amendment victory

When one city government confiscated Fane Lozeman’s houseboat, he fought back all the way to the Supreme Court — and won, in a case that rewrote the interpretation of U.S. maritime law. Now he’s making history at the Supreme Court for a second time with a First Amendment victory for citizens who attend public meetings to voice their displeasure at elected officials. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com