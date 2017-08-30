Praising Florida’s ‘innovation,’ DeVos avoids traditional public schools

More Videos 1:11 Groups want the Confederate monument back up and commissioners out Pause 4:02 Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 0:31 Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner 1:28 Man, 61, found dead in Manatee County flood waters 1:39 Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 2:14 Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 1:31 Tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 3:37 See what an EF-0 rated tornado did to Samoset 1:24 Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 0:40 Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Betsy DeVos visits Tallahassee schools Education Secretary Betsy DeVos drew some criticism when she visited two schools - one public and one private - in Tallahassee on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos drew some criticism when she visited two schools - one public and one private - in Tallahassee on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Kristen M. Clark Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau

