Women will never be priests, Pope Francis says

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool Pause

1:17 Parrish woman is nearly 90 and can ride a bicycle between 14 and 16 miles an hour

0:26 Police officer pulls elderly woman from car fire

0:31 Halloween draws crowd to DeSoto Square mall in Bradenton

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

1:25 Cameras captured suspected kidnapping at mall

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2/2 (Warning explicit language)

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive