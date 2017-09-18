Missing man's body sat in a truck in an airport parking lot for eight months

More Videos 1:34 Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons Pause 2:20 One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild 0:37 After Irma, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy 0:26 Hurricane Maria gains strength 1:42 3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:13 Manatee County residents endure Day 7 with no power after Irma 0:41 Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 2:24 Hurricane Irma: ASL interpreter translates information inaccurately at Florida presser 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:37 Volunteers help clean up at Wakeland Elementary after Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Allison Long and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

