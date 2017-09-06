Hurricane Jose is currently to the east of the Leeward Islands.
Hurricane Jose is currently to the east of the Leeward Islands. National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Jose is currently to the east of the Leeward Islands. National Hurricane Center

National

There are now three active hurricanes in the Atlantic basin: Irma, Jose and Katia

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

September 06, 2017 06:31 PM

UPDATED September 06, 2017 07:57 PM

Category 5 Hurricane Irma was joined Wednesday by two additional storms forming in the Atlantic basin, Jose and Katia. The three come just a week after record-setting Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on Houston, Tex.

Irma is currently tracking over Puerto Rico, after having passed over Caribbean islands. Latest paths for the storm have it impacting nearly the entire state of Florida, and potentially further up the East Coast into the Carolinas. Irma’s max sustained winds are reaching 185 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center, and the storm is expected to reach Florida on Sunday. It is the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record.

Hurricane Katia is poised to hit eastern Mexico and currently has max sustained winds at 75 mph. The Mexican state of Veracruz has a hurricane watch in effect and the storm is currently about 185 miles North-Northwest of Veracruz. A hurricane watch is typically issued 48 hours before tropical-storm-force winds arrive, and the classification means hurricane conditions could occur in the area. The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to drift to the southwest tomorrow, and may strengthen.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center called Jose a “quickly strengthening” storm, with current max sustained winds at 75 mph. The most updated forecast for the storm does not list any land hazards at this time, but said the Leeward Islands should monitor the storm’s progress. Jose is currently to the east of the island chain.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Leeward Islands in the West Indies include the U.S. Virgin Islands, Barbuda, Antigua and Dominica, among others. That string of islands was slammed by Irma Wednesday and the extent of the damage is not yet clear.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets

    A homeless dog, who resorted to eating rocks because he was so hungry, was rescued in Beverly Hills, California. Abandoned by his family, the dog – later nicknamed Stewie by rescuers – was left to fend for himself on the streets. Neighbors noticed the dog continued to return to the old owner’s house, in hopes they would come back for him. Following a tip, Hope For Paws rescuers Lisa Arturo and JoAnn Wiltz came and rescued the suffering dog from the streets. While Stewie was scared at first the pair were eventually able to coax him in. Vets found that the dog had rocks in his stomach, which, they assessed, he had likely eaten because he was so hungry.

Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets

Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets 3:42

Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets
Trump approves California disaster declaration as wildfires rage on 1:01

Trump approves California disaster declaration as wildfires rage on
College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

View More Video