There are now three active hurricanes in the Atlantic basin: Irma, Jose and Katia

Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets

A homeless dog, who resorted to eating rocks because he was so hungry, was rescued in Beverly Hills, California. Abandoned by his family, the dog – later nicknamed Stewie by rescuers – was left to fend for himself on the streets. Neighbors noticed the dog continued to return to the old owner’s house, in hopes they would come back for him. Following a tip, Hope For Paws rescuers Lisa Arturo and JoAnn Wiltz came and rescued the suffering dog from the streets. While Stewie was scared at first the pair were eventually able to coax him in. Vets found that the dog had rocks in his stomach, which, they assessed, he had likely eaten because he was so hungry.