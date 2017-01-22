Trump won't release his tax returns because people don't care, top adviser says

1:05 Thousands march across Ringling Bridge in solidarity with Women's March in D.C. Pause

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

1:54 Bus headed to Women's March on Washington leaves from Bradenton

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:51 Out-of-Door Academy clamps down to beat Saint Stephen's in girls socer district title

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide

1:37 Rubonia Mardi Gras to return Feb. 25