Bomb-sniffing military dog who served in Iraq gets 21-gun salute

3:26 The letter that survived 9/11 Pause

1:43 Man recalls seeing the plane that hit the Pentagon on Sept 11

0:42 Michelle Obama moved to tears by young poets at the White House

1:00 Cheerleader fighting cancer receives surprise from football team

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild

1:02 Firefighters revive cat after house fire

0:35 Rare double eclipse captured in space

1:41 Woman's large facial birthmark starts social experiment that leads to 50 artist interpretations

3:32 Osiris-Rex: Chasing Asteroid Bennu

1:15 Firefighters travel with exhibit to tell their memories of 9/11

0:44 Jupiter’s glow captured by NASA's Juno