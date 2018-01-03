I-275 crash leaves woman in critical condition

A woman was in critical condition Wednesday evening after suffering a medical emergency while driving her car on Interstate 275, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Deputies say Brentcie Carther, 37, of Wesley Chapel, was traveling northbound along the I-275 entrance ramp from Hillsborough Avenue when she lost control of her 2017 Hyundai Elantra and traveled off the roadway and into a ditch around 5:15 p.m..
Carther was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital. No other information was immediately available.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
