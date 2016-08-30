Manatee School Board races head to runoffs in November

With no outright winner in each race, both Manatee County School Board elections will be decided in November.
Incumbent Dave Miner and challenger Misty Servia will be the voters’ choices in November for the District 3 seat. On Tuesday, Miner earned 46.5 percent of the voters, according to the unofficial results. Servia earned 37.6 percent of the votes. Banker Charlie Conoley earned 15.9 percent of the voters, not enough to move to November.
In District 1, Ed Viltz and Gina Messenger will face off in November, after Linda Schaich and Xtavia Bailey failed to earn enough voters to move on. Viltz won 28 percent of the votes, and Messenger brought in in 27.3 percent, according to the unofficial results. Only 405 votes separated the two.
District 1 incumbent Bob Gause did not run for re-election.
Schaich earned the third-highest number of voters, earning 24 percent of the votes; and Bailey came in last, with 20 percent of the vote.
Meghin Delaney
