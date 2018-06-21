Dedrick Williams
Convicted car thief arrested as suspect in murder of rapper XXXTentacion

By David J. Neal

June 21, 2018 09:16 AM

Convicted car thief Dedrick Williams was arrested Wednesday night as a suspect in Monday's murder of rapper XXXTentacion outside a Pompano Beach motorcycle shop, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced.

Williams has been booked into Broward County Main Jail on charges of first-degree murder, driving without a license and violation of probation. The 22-year-old Pompano Beach resident was in the middle of a five-year probation on four counts of grand theft auto.

The 20-year-old XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was outside Riva Motorsports, 3671 N. Dixie Highway, when he was killed Monday evening.

