Convicted car thief arrested as suspect in murder of rapper XXXTentacion

Convicted car thief Dedrick Williams was arrested Wednesday night as a suspect in Monday's murder of rapper XXXTentacion outside a Pompano Beach motorcycle shop, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced.

Williams has been booked into Broward County Main Jail on charges of first-degree murder, driving without a license and violation of probation. The 22-year-old Pompano Beach resident was in the middle of a five-year probation on four counts of grand theft auto.





The 20-year-old XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was outside Riva Motorsports, 3671 N. Dixie Highway, when he was killed Monday evening.

This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatally shot in Florida. The Broward Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday, June 18, 2018 at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. He was shot earlier outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership. (Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP)

