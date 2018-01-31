He asked to see the $60,000 flea market necklace. Two seconds later, both were gone

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:17 Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain Pause 3:37 After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer 1:21 Dashcam video of fatal U.S. Park Police shooting 0:39 Officers suffer ‘substantial bites’ while trying to subdue man in Texas 0:41 Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 1:00 Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting 1:39 Florida man in custody after double fatal shooting, cops say 0:53 Florida man shot, killed neighbor over ongoing dispute, cops say 0:42 Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street 2:23 How to report Social Security fraud Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Broward police are looking for a young man who appeared to be in the market for a pricey necklace but was really a conniving thief. Just before noon on Dec. 17, 2017, the owner of Rambo Jewelry was showing the suspect a $60,000 gold necklace with a large San Lázaro charm when he was robbed. Surveillance video shows the thief talking with the clerk about the necklace before trying it on. That's when the suspect takes off and heads south through the parking lot of the Oakland Park Flea Market located at 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd. The thief is described as being 18 to 20 years old with a thin build. He's about 5 feet 9 inches tall. Broward Sheriffs Office

