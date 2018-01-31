More Videos

Broward police are looking for a young man who appeared to be in the market for a pricey necklace but was really a conniving thief. Just before noon on Dec. 17, 2017, the owner of Rambo Jewelry was showing the suspect a $60,000 gold necklace with a large San Lázaro charm when he was robbed. Surveillance video shows the thief talking with the clerk about the necklace before trying it on. That's when the suspect takes off and heads south through the parking lot of the Oakland Park Flea Market located at 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd. The thief is described as being 18 to 20 years old with a thin build. He's about 5 feet 9 inches tall. Broward Sheriffs Office
Crime

He asked to see the $60,000 flea market necklace. Two seconds later, both were gone

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 31, 2018 12:38 PM

A young man scampered from a flea market jewelry stand with a stolen $60,000 necklace around his neck in a video released Wednesday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO says that the value was put on the necklace with a large San Lázaro charm by the owner of Rambo Jewelry, located in the Oakland Park Flea Market at 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Despite the necklace’s claimed value — and Rambo’s history with theft — the owner let the young man across the jewelry counter put the necklace around his neck just before noon Dec. 17. The owner asked for identification, which the young man in the black ski hat with Santa Claus-style trim produced. The owner looked at it for two seconds before flipping it onto the counter and handing over the necklace.

And, bang, the suspect bolted out the flea market door and through the south parking lot.

He is described as 18 to 20 years old and five-foot-nine. The identification card? Someone else’s, BSO said.

He did not use a gun in the robbery.

Anyone with information can call BSO Detective Eric Versteeg at 954-202-3131; or, to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a $3,000 reward, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS); or go to the website.

Two years ago, a thief at Rambo’s Jewelry ran off with a $6,000 necklace around his neck.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

