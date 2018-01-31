He asked to see the $60,000 flea market necklace. Two seconds later, both were gone

A young man scampered from a flea market jewelry stand with a stolen $60,000 necklace around his neck in a video released Wednesday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
BSO says that the value was put on the necklace with a large San Lázaro charm by the owner of Rambo Jewelry, located in the Oakland Park Flea Market at 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
Despite the necklace’s claimed value — and Rambo’s history with theft — the owner let the young man across the jewelry counter put the necklace around his neck just before noon Dec. 17. The owner asked for identification, which the young man in the black ski hat with Santa Claus-style trim produced. The owner looked at it for two seconds before flipping it onto the counter and handing over the necklace.
And, bang, the suspect bolted out the flea market door and through the south parking lot.
He is described as 18 to 20 years old and five-foot-nine. The identification card? Someone else’s, BSO said.
He did not use a gun in the robbery.
Anyone with information can call BSO Detective Eric Versteeg at 954-202-3131; or, to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a $3,000 reward, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS); or go to the website.
Two years ago, a thief at Rambo’s Jewelry ran off with a $6,000 necklace around his neck.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
