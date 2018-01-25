Five Braden River students charged with raping girl

Five Braden River High School students are facing charges they raped a girl last summer, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Timothy Hinds, 18; Joshua Calloway, 16; Isaiah Gallardo, 17; and Shamar Mobley, 15, were each arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual battery, a first-degree felony. The fifth student has not yet been located and still faces arrest.
The investigation into the allegations began Jan. 18 after the girl disclosed she had been attacked, according to a probable cause affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the girl, who was 13 at the time, snuck out of her home on Aug. 18 and met up with Calloway to watch Netflix together. The two teens walked to an apartment on 31st Circle East in Bradenton and Calloway walked her into a bedroom, shutting the door behind them.
About 20 to 30 minutes later, the four other teen boys arrived. The girl told investigators, according to the report, that she could hear all five boys arguing over her age and her virginity. Calloway came back to the bedroom, she said, and closed the door.
The girl reported that Calloway raped her then. Afterward, one by one the other teens came into the room and each raped her, according to the report.
Hinds initially denied the rape allegation when he was questioned by detectives, according to the report. But he later admitted to having sex with her but said it was consensual.
