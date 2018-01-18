Florida man charged with DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell

A Tampa man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a DUI charge after he confused a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell, according to ABC Action News.
Douglas Francisco, 28, was arrested after deputies found him in the driver’s seat with the car running in the bank’s drive-thru lane.
The manager of the Bank of America on Mariner Boulevard reported an impaired driver after he discovered the man unconscious behind the wheel of a sedan. The manager told Hernando County deputies that he had to beat on the window several times before the man finally woke up.
Once awake, Francisco reportedly asked the bank manager for a burrito and then drove away after he was told he was not at Taco Bell.
Deputies arrived to find the car in the parking lot, with Francisco behind the wheel as it was running.
Francisco made several unusual statements, according to the arrest report. Deputies wrote that his delayed reactions to their questions and slow movements were consistent with someone under the influence of prescription narcotics. The report says deputies found Oxycodone and Xanax in the car, both of which Francisco was prescribed.
He was taken to Hernando County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
