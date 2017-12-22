Gang members who killed rival gang’s president arrested, deputies say

The Odessa community can breathe a little easier Friday.
The sheriff’s office announced that two motorcycle gang members, who witnesses say killed an innocent man at a stoplight, have been arrested.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, around 5 p.m. Thursday, two men dismounted their bikes and approached Paul Anderson, 44, who sat in his pickup truck at the intersection of State Road 54 and Suncoast Parkway. The president of a rival biker gang allegedly tapped his window to get his attention and then fired several shots, killing him.
Anderson was the president of the Cross Bayou Chapter of the Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Pasco. A scout vehicle was used to track Anderson, and the second motorcyclist tagged along in case the first was unable to kill Anderson, Sheriff Chris Nocco said.
“That’s a big deal when you take out a president. These groups don’t take it lightly. And we don’t take it lightly because we know what it means. We know that there will be more violence.”
Nocco said Anderson was well-known within his sheriff’s office. Years ago, the biker threatened to kill one of the deputies investigating a case. The three men involved in his death have been arrested and are members of the 69’ers Motorcycle Club, according to the sheriff’s office.
Michael “Pumpkin” Dominick Mencher, 51, was arrested Thursday night after the sheriff’s office worked alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Tampa police to stakeout a Tampa home. Nocco said he was the one wearing a Nazi helmet in pictures from the shooting.
Deputies arrested Allan “Big Bee” Burt Guinto, 26, the driver of the scout vehicle, at his girlfriend’s house in St. Petersburg, according to the sheriff’s office.
The shooter, Christopher “Durty” Brian Cosimano, 29, is the president of the 69’ers gang, according to the sheriff’s office. He was located by ATF and arrested in Hillsborough County.
Nocco said the two gangs had been feuding before Anderson was murdered. Guinto had been assaulted in a bar by members of the Outlaw gang and Outlaws had also attempted to run 69’ers members off the road, as well. The sheriff’s office expects there to be further retaliation.
“I would hope and pray that there’s not (retaliation), but I believe there will be,” Nocco said. We all believe there will be.”
There has already been indication that national members of these two gangs are discussing the events and could be headed to the Tampa Bay area to further escalate the dispute, Nocco said.
The Florida Department of Transportation, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Tampa Police Department, ATF and other agencies worked with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to make the arrests in less than 24 hours.
“This comes down to teamwork,” Nocco said. “This comes down to people coming forward with information to law enforcement, and this goes back to great partnerships.”
All three men are charged with first-degree murder.
