Miami Herald file
Miami Herald file

Crime

She used an officer’s arm to make herself happy after being arrested, police say

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 21, 2017 01:33 PM

A Florida woman pleasured herself on a police officer’s arm after a bus stop encounter that involved simulated sex acts, an officer said.

Between the sex acts, the woman repeated racial slurs, according to another officer.

Clearwater’s Nicole Shankster’s sex act on Pinellas Park Officer Ashley Mehler’s arm ended with charges of disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The disorderly conduct, as described by Pinellas Park Officer Cynthia Martin on the arrest report: the five-nine, 120-pound Shankster swigging Skol vodka and simulating sex acts at a 49th Street bus shelter in view of rush-hour traffic.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The defendant continued to verbally and physically simulate masturbation once taken into custody and was repeatedly calling a black officer ‘N-----’ while she was escorted to the marked police vehicle,” the report states.

Once taken to St. Petersburg General Hospital for treatment, things got real, Officer Mehler wrote.

“The defendant did intentionally sexually satisfy herself on my left arm and lick my right arm while I was restraining her from masturbating while in police custody.”

Shankster, 34, remains in Pinellas County Jail on $5,100 bond.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video captures burglars who robbed business

    Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for two men who were caught on video after they broke into Roll Your Own Tobacco, a business on Beneva Road.

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business
Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one
What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

View More Video