Pause
  • Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit

    Miami-Dade Police responded to a fatal shooting on the southbound exit ramp for NW 25th Street off the Palmetto Expressway in Doral, Florida.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a fatal shooting on the southbound exit ramp for NW 25th Street off the Palmetto Expressway in Doral, Florida. Photo: CM Guerrero / cmguerrero@miamiherald.com Courtesy WSVN
Miami-Dade Police responded to a fatal shooting on the southbound exit ramp for NW 25th Street off the Palmetto Expressway in Doral, Florida. Photo: CM Guerrero / cmguerrero@miamiherald.com Courtesy WSVN

Crime

Apparent road rage sparked shooting death on Miami highway, police say

By Charles Rabin

crabin@miamiherald.com

December 01, 2017 11:41 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 43 MINUTES AGO

A truck driver was shot to death just past rush hour on a Palmetto Expressway off-ramp near Doral Friday morning, in what police said appears to be a case of road rage.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez said there was an altercation between a man driving a semi-tractor trailer and another person driving a black Nissan Altima.

“There was gunfire,” said Sanchez.

The shooting took place at about 10 a.m. on the south exit ramp of the Palmetto at Northwest 25th Street, not far from Miami International Airport. The off-ramp closed, traffic heading south on the highway and along Northwest 25th Street was snarled.

Police had not released any names by late morning. One person was in custody and being interviewed by law enforcement. It was unclear if the shooting happened on the road or inside a vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said there is no longer a threat and all parties involved have been detained.

Late Monday morning the exit ramp at Northwest 25th Street was closed.

