Two Bradenton men charged with trying to buy sex

By Sara Nealeigh

November 30, 2017 02:13 PM

Five men from Bradenton and Sarasota are facing charges related to soliciting for prostitution after an undercover operation by police.

The Sarasota Police Department conducted an undercover prostitution operation Wednesday in the North District of the city, according to a release.

As a result, five men - two from Bradenton and three from Sarasota - were arrested.

A 74-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both of Bradenton, along a 57-year-old man, and a 31-year-old man, both of Sarasota, were arrested on a single charge of solicitation for prostitution.

Police also arrested 49-year-old Sarasota man, on charges of solicitation for prostitution, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

