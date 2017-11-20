Man’s body found in a wooded area being investigated by homicide unit

The death of man whose body was found in a wooded area in Myakka City is under investigation by the Manatee County Homicide Investigative Unit.
At 4:36 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area not far from the roadway in the 5600 block of Verna Bethany Road in Myakka City after receiving a report that a body was found. Deputies said the death appeared to be suspicious.
The man’s identity has not yet been released. The death is only being ruled suspicious until the Medical Examiner’s Office can complete an autopsy.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
