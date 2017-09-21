Daniel Dye, 21, was charged Tuesday with the shooting death of his brother. He was denied bond.
Crime

He shot his brother dead, but police won’t say why

By Charles Rabin

September 21, 2017 11:49 AM

Daniel Dye shot and killed his brother, police said.

Police have not released much information on the shooting that happened in Florida City a few days after Hurricane Irma tore through.

They said the two men got into an argument the morning of Sept. 15 and Dye, 21, pulled out a gun and shot his brother in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Dye’s mother and another witness gave police a statement.

Dye fled the scene after the shooting and was arrested four days later on Sept. 19. He was charged with second-degree murder and denied bond. Police said Dye was identified by his mother and the witness.

By Thursday police had not disclosed Dye’s brother’s name. Records at the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office show a 26-year-old man named Leon Dye was transported there on the same morning as the shooting.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed the shooting as a homicide.

