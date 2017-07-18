Man charged with murder in fatal shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a St. Petersburg woman Tuesday morning.
Joshua Thompson, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Tuesday evening, according to Bay News 9. He taken into custody without incident.
The charge stems from the shooting death of 35-year-old Melinda Soria, who was found dead Tuesday shortly after 8 a.m. She was shot just outside her home, according to Bay News 9.
Police told the television news station the incident is domestic related.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
