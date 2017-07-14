Alleged road rage incident led to shooting in Palmetto, according to sheriff’s office

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home Pause 8:01 Ocala man gives cops chase in stolen truck from Manatee County 1:16 Video shows gunman walk up to NYPD vehicle before shooting officer 0:39 Woman dragged after purse stolen at gas station 0:37 Witnesses react to shootings in East Bradenton 1:11 Two shot in Bradenton 0:11 Paramedics, police respond to shooting in Bradenton 0:13 Police investigate shooting in East Bradenton 5:06 Video captures brawl outside of bar 0:48 Video captures pit bull attacking young boy Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A Port Richey man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his hand and stomach after a possible road rage incident led to a shooting in Palmetto Friday evening. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald

A Port Richey man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his hand and stomach after a possible road rage incident led to a shooting in Palmetto Friday evening. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald