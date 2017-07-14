Alleged road rage incident led to shooting in Palmetto, according to sheriff’s office

In what neighbors said is usually a quiet neighborhood, witnesses said they heard a “pop” and a man fall to the ground.
Investigators said an alleged road rage incident led to the shooting of 21-year-old Chance Hughes of Port Richey at approximately 5:50 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Third Avenue East.
Hughes and a friend were driving north on Third Avenue East in Palmetto when a red Nissan Versa pulled behind them. It appeared the suspect was following closely so Hughes pulled over and got out, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect pulled his brown SUV over at the intersection of Third Avenue East and 25th Street East. Hughes approached the vehicle and witnesses told investigators that’s when they heard a pop.
The suspect, described as skinny with glasses, took off in the car on Third Avenue after Hughes fell to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hughes was taken to Blake Medical Center with injuries to his stomach and hand that are believed to be non-life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing and officials are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Comments