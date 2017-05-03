Crime

May 03, 2017 3:59 PM

Homeowner with a gun helps nab bank robber, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

Sarasota

A Sarasota homeowner held a bank robbery suspect at gunpoint after the suspect fled to a nearby neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Florida Central Credit Union, in the 3400 block of Cattlemen Road, at approximately 1:47 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect ran to the 2800 block of Indianwood Way, according to the sheriff’s office. The area is just a couple of miles from the bank.

K-9s were used to track the suspect, but at the same time the sheriff’s office received a call for suspicious person in the 2800 block of Indianwood Way.

That’s where a homeowner confronted the suspect, holding him at gunpoint, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect again took off, but was “quickly” taken into custody by deputies. Charges are forthcoming, according to the sheriff’s office.

A tweet from the sheriff’s office showed the suspect was stopped near the intersection of Indianwood Drive and Indianwood Way.

The investigation is ongoing.

