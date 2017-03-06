Man charged with exposing himself on at least three occasions

Officials are turning to the public to see if a man accused of exposing himself at least three times this year has any other possible incidents involving him that have not been reported.
Jacob Martinez, 20, was charged with three counts of exposure of sexual organs, a misdemeanor. The charges stem from three separate incidents that occurred since Jan. 24, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Martinez allegedly first exposed himself to a 29-year-old woman in a parking lot in the 4500 block of 53rd Avenue East while sitting in his blue Volkswagen Jetta, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Feb. 16, he allegedly pulled his car up next to a 49-year-old woman who was jogging on River Club Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch and exposed himself, according to the sheriff’s office.
Less than a week later, on Feb. 22, the sheriff’s office reports Martinez again pulled his car up next to a female jogging, this time a 28-year-old woman on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, when he exposed himself.
Martinez turned himself in on March 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest, and bonded out of jail that day, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives believe there may have been other incidents that have not been reported and ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 941-474-3011.
