He was hiding from deputies, but his luggage hideaway didn’t fool the K-9

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to look in a rather unusual place Wednesday to serve arrest warrants on a suspect.
Undercover deputies, with several active felony warrants in hand, say they watched as Gonzalo Pedraza, 33, walked from the backyard and into his sister’s home on 14th Street East, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Deputies then went to the home and asked the sister for permission to search for Pedraza. At first, the affidavit said, she told officers that Pedraza was not there but gave them permission to search her house.
But as deputies moved in to apprehend Pedraza, she changed her mind and was arrested for obstruction after refusing to allow deputies to serve the warrants, the affidavit said.
Deputies, using a K-9 to locate Pedraza, went to the backyard and knocked on a side door of the home. Pedraza’s girlfriend walked out, and when asked where Pedraza was, she pointed to a room, according to the affidavit.
The K-9 and deputies searched the room and found Pedraza — but not where most might expect.
Pedraza was found zipped up in a piece luggage. He did not comply with deputies’ commands to exit the luggage, and the K-9 was released to force his compliance, the affidavit said. Pedraza also was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
He was treated at Manatee Memorial Hospital for dog bite injuries before being booked into jail. He is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest without violence.
