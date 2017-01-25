Cops hope to ID 3 gunmen who robbed store

Sarasota Police Department detectives are on the lookout for three armed robbery suspects accused of stealing cash from a Dollar General store Tuesday.
According to police, the three men walked into the store, 2628 17th Street, around 10:30 p.m.
They forced an employee at gunpoint to the back of the store where another was working and demanded money from both. According to police, the men then took an unknown amount of cash and left the store without harming the employees.
In photos provided by the police department, all of the suspects have their faces covered. One man was wearing a black and gray sweatshirt and black pants; another wore a red sweatshirt and jeans; and the last man wore all black.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Kim Laster at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or go online to www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
