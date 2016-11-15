Brawl leads to car crashing into Ybor bar, police say

An early-morning fight on an Ybor City street led to a car crashing into a bar.
According to Tampa police, multiple people were involved in a fight on 7th Avenue at 3:30 a.m. after several bars closed.
One man involved in the fight then got in his car and drove directly at one of the persons he was fighting, authorities said. The vehicle crashed into The Bad Monkey bar at 1717 E. Seventh Ave. The driver of the car managed to leave the scene and is being sought.
Police said one person involved in the fight was struck by the vehicle and taken to an area hospital with a broken leg. Multiple people were taken into custody, according to authorities.
Police said the incident could have been much worse if it had happened on a more popular night.
“Yes, if it was a Saturday night in Ybor with all the bars open and people out, a lot more people would have been hurt,” said Tampa Police Sgt. Christopher Yugles.
Police are reviewing surveillance video and said an investigation is ongoing.
