Palm City man wins state clay shoot in Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH -- Doug Vine of Palm City on the east coast in Martin County won the first Florida State Sporting Clays Competition held at Ancient Oak Gun Club, leading all Florida shooters in Sunday's main event by breaking 186 clays.
Vine, a 6-foot-4 veteran shooter originally from Dorchester, England, has won many titles in Florida in recent years and is ranked seventh on the Pro Sporting Clays Association 2016 Mens Tour, which has 52 competitors. Vine has won $13,425 shooting this year on tour and has 283 points.
Second place went to Dale Walker who broke 183 clays. Michael Luongo took third place with 182 clays.
In clay shooting competition, shotguns are used as shooters track and shoot sporting clays, or clay pigeons -- discs launched from trap machines at different speeds and trajectories.
The overall top shooter Sunday was Andy Duffy, a Hall of Famer from Montana, who broke 189 clays. Duffy is the only shooter ever to earn "high over all" scores in back-to-back National Sporting Clays Asso
ciation Tournaments.
"It was great other than the rain," said Ancient Oak manager Wayne Evans, referring to Saturday's deluge that also affected events across the region, including the DeSoto Seafood Festival in Palmetto.
"Next year we'll bid for the championship. We'll have to earn it again," Evans said.
Landing this year's championship was considered a coup for Ancient Oak Gun Club, which opened just three years ago.
For a complete results, visit scoringpro.co,m and click on view scores.
