Vehicle fire closes one SB I-75 lane

A vehicle fire on southbound I-75 has closed on lane, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
Around 1:25 a.m. Friday, FHP deputies responded to the scene at mile marker 173. Although the right lane is closed and the left lane remains open for motorists, FHP is advising drivers to take the alternative route at Toledo Blade at mile marker 179 or seek another route until both lanes are open.
According to the release, fuel was spilled onto the roadway but damage to the roadway is still being assessed.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
