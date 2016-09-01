Hermine causes flooding, damage in Manatee

Dalton Francis, sisters Grace and Victoria Shtuka and Michael Micochero wade through the flood waters on Riverview Blvd in Bradenton. Hermine, which was expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday, strengthened to a hurricane Thursday afternoon.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A jogger runs along Ware's Creek which was spilling over the banks in areas. Hermine, which was expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday, strengthened to a hurricane Thursday afternoon.
On the northern tip of Anna Maria Island most streets had at least some water; many were impassable. Hermine, which was expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday, strengthened to a hurricane Thursday afternoon.
A sign warns drivers near Ware's Creek Thursday. Hermine, which was expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday, strengthened to a hurricane Thursday afternoon.
A kite surfer braves the waves of the Gulf on Anna Maria Island Thursday at Manatee Public Beach. Hermine, which was expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday, strengthened to a hurricane Thursday afternoon.
A Manatee County Sheriff's Deputy parks to warn drivers of a fallen power pole threatening Bayshore Drive in Terra Ceia. Hermine, which was expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday, strengthened to a hurricane Thursday afternoon.
High waters filled the parking lot at the Sandbar on Anna Maria Island and flooded some outbuildings. Hermine, which was expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday, strengthened to a hurricane Thursday afternoon.
High waters from the Manatee River flood Riverside Drive in Palmetto. Hermine, which was expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday, strengthened to a hurricane Thursday afternoon.
Michael Micochero sits along the flooded bank of the Manatee River along Riverview Blvd in Bradenton. Hermine, which was expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday, strengthened to a hurricane Thursday afternoon.
A roof peeled back from a mobile home in Swan Lake Village in Bradenton after a strong storm passed through. Hermine, which was expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday, strengthened to a hurricane Thursday afternoon.
The banks of the Manatee River overflowed onto Riverview Blvd. Hermine, which was expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday, strengthened to a hurricane Thursday afternoon.
City of Bradenton employee Phillip Campbell loads sandbags into a resident's car at the city yard. Hermine, which was expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday, strengthened to a hurricane Thursday afternoon.
Ducks seem to enjoy the high waters of Ware's Creek. Hermine, which was expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday, strengthened to a hurricane Thursday afternoon.
