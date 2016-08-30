Miner, Servia head to runoff in school board race

Incumbent Dave Miner and local planner Misty Servia will head to the general election in November, each hoping to earn enough voter trust to serve as the District 3 Manatee County School Board member.
Banker Charlie Conoley earned 15.9 percent of the votes, but that wasn’t enough compared to Miner earning 46.5 percent of the vote and Servia bringing in 37.6 percent of the votes.
“Four years ago, we did well in the primary and even better in the general election and I expect to do that again,” Miner said from Touch of Class Restaurant and Lounge on Tuesday. “I think this is a great statement for the children of Manatee County.”
Tuesday’s results were pretty much was Servia expected, she said, and she said she was feeling great.
“Now we can really refine our message and be clear this time about how we’re going to rebuild trust and plan for the future,” she said at a campaign party at Demetrio’s Pizza House.
Miner has run his campaign saying he’d liked to continue the progress being made in the district, progress he says started four years ago when he first came on board.
Servia has campaigned that she is the one who will be able to bring trust back to the school board.
Conoley said it was an interesting experience and he was glad he did it, but knew it would be an uphill battle against Miner and Servia.
“It’s going to be the same old, same old on the school board,” he said.
The general election between Miner and Servia is Nov. 8.
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
