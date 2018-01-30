Longboat Key police investigate death of woman found in sauna

Police are investigating a body found Jan. 23 in a sauna on Longboat Key.
According to Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cummings, a 54-year-old woman was discovered in the 2600 block of Harbourside Drive. He said the victim did not die a natural death.
“Our forensics team is working with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s forensics, so we’re investigating at the highest possible level,” Cummings said.
His department will meet again with the medical examiner Wednesday to determine the cause of death. Officials currently don’t know if the death was a homicide or a suicide.
The name of the victim has not been released.
