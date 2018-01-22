Here’s what you can and can’t do in Palmetto’s parks. Hint: don’t bring your microwave

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said more and more unfortunate behavior is occurring at city parks and the city lacks an ordinance to deal with some of those specific issues. He is looking to change that with an introduction of a new parks policy that outlines rules of usage of parks and other city facilities.
“Our city ordinances were written a long time ago when we didn’t have some of the issues we are seeing now,” Tyler said. “We get a lot of calls from the public about those behaviors. A lot of this may seem like common sense, but we felt it was important to codify.”
Everything from homeless using the parks as overnight camps to people plugging in microwaves at park outlets is being addressed in what will come back in early February as a new ordinance. Using those outlets without city permission — for microwaves or any other uses — will be prohibited. Tyler also is suggesting that signs be posted to notify that most city parks close at sunset. The exception are Riverside Park West, the fishing pier and the trails system, but Tyler is proposing some changes to those parks, as well.
City attorney Mark Barnebey said the new ordinance won’t interfere with the normal activities of the pier or boat ramp.
“But we may want to restrict certain activities other than fishing and walking,” he said. “That’s what makes this type of ordinance very difficult. We want them open for as long as we can, but we are experiencing some difficulties.”
Tyler said, as an example, “We can say at the boat ramp that it’s closed from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. unless actively loading or unloading a boat.”
Some highlights of the park prohibition that have apparently been an issue include — no golfing, archery, flying drones, operating remote controlled cars, using the city utility services, and “Persons are prohibited from defecating or urinating in the park, except in facilities specifically designated for that purpose,” according to new language being proposed.
Pets must be leashed, no overnight sleeping, no campfires or obvious destructive activities will be allowed.
That’s not criminal, but it’s important to regulate what’s going on in the parks, especially after hours.
The ordinance also gives law enforcement a tool to trespass individuals in violation of the new rules, but Tyler intends for it to be a compassionate approach. He has outlined a protocol for his officers to follow to warn the individual that they are in violation, give them an opportunity to change the behavior and then potentially trespass the person if all else fails. In the event of it being a homeless person, officers will even transport the person to a nearby shelter, as long as they are sober and have identification.
Commissioner Harold Smith said it sounds like Palmetto has a bigger issue to face.
“So you are saying we need a homeless shelter in Palmetto?” he asked.
“We certainly need more resources as our city grows,” Tyler responded. “I personally know of 20 chronically homeless people, but I imagine the number is much higher, especially with our migrant population who tries hard to stay out of sight. I realize sometimes people don’t have an address and sleep outdoors. That’s not criminal, but it’s important to regulate what’s going on in the parks, especially after hours.”
Tyler said the Palmetto Police Department has partnered with Turning Points where advocates and counselors will ride with police officers once a week to engage the homeless.
“Our officers already work with them to get them safe lodging, and we’re doing this with Turning Points already, but now we will be doing that weekly,” he said.
