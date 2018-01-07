Two fathers and their children rescued from chilly Sarasota Bay after canoe capsizes

Two fathers and their three children were hospitalized after being rescued from the chilly Sarasota Bay waters where their capsized canoe left them stranded.
Sunday was not a typical boating day, but fortunately for the two fathers and their children, local charter Capt. Taylor Rahn had taken out two clients fishing. After about three hours of fishing, Rahn was heading into the bay and had just past Sister’s Key when something caught his attention.
“I look to my left and I saw a paddle waving about 100 to 150 yards away,” Rahn said.
Rahn couldn’t quite make out the blur, but thought it unusual enough to steer his boat that direction. He quickly knew he was dealing with an emergency when he saw the capsized canoe, and the two fathers and three children.
“They were screaming and crying,” Rahn said. “The one boy was going in and out of consciousness, it seemed.”
As he prepared to take the quick action needed, he told his clients that he needed them to remain calm, he recalled later Sunday.
He began to pull the children out of the water, one by one, beginning with the youngest, he said. He had his clients take their jackets off and wrap them in towels.
“I had to lift both dads out because they were so weak and fatigued,” Rahn said.
Once aboard, shivering and shaking, the two fathers told Rahn they had been in the water for about an hour. Rahn called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was heading to nearby Cannons Marina and should be there in five to 10 minutes.
When they arrived, paramedics from Longboat Key Fire Rescue, Manatee County Emergency Medical Services and Sarasota County Fire Department were waiting.
The three children had to be airlifted by Bayflite and Aeromed to John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, and the two fathers were taken by ambulances to Blake Medical Center, according to Sarasota County Fire.
“I’m just glad that we got them to safety,” Rahn said. “I hope they are OK.”
Conditions were not ideal for boating, he said, with 20 to 30 mph winds and air temperature of about 45 degrees. This week’s cold weather had also dropped the water substantially, he said.
But he is hoping to see them again, so he can help make sure the experience doesn’t leave the children with a fear of the water.
“For me thinking positively, when they are OK ... I would love to take them out fishing on my boat,” Rahn said. “I would hate to have three little kids be so traumatized.”
More details about the condition of the five individuals pulled from the water was not available.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
