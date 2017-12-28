Duke Energy, FPL want to add storm recovery fee onto bills for Hurricane Irma costs

More Videos 3:38 What is PTSD? Pause 2:52 Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver 1:33 Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say 2:12 Oregon man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police 2:27 Snooty was no ordinary manatee 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:32 Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down 0:51 Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve 1:13 Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie Video Link copy Embed Code copy

2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard 2017 has been one of the worst hurricane seasons in memory. Over 21,000 families in Manatee County registered for assistance with FEMA since September 29, and debris assessments total an estimated $23,000,000. 2017 has been one of the worst hurricane seasons in memory. Over 21,000 families in Manatee County registered for assistance with FEMA since September 29, and debris assessments total an estimated $23,000,000. Edited by Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald

