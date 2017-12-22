The area shaded in red on the map shows the waters still under a localized advisory after a force main break spilled wastewater in the area of Cortez Road West at 66th Street West last week. A no skin contact advisory was lifted Friday for Palma Sola Bay beach access areas.
The area shaded in red on the map shows the waters still under a localized advisory after a force main break spilled wastewater in the area of Cortez Road West at 66th Street West last week. A no skin contact advisory was lifted Friday for Palma Sola Bay beach access areas. Florida Department of Health in Manatee County
The area shaded in red on the map shows the waters still under a localized advisory after a force main break spilled wastewater in the area of Cortez Road West at 66th Street West last week. A no skin contact advisory was lifted Friday for Palma Sola Bay beach access areas. Florida Department of Health in Manatee County

Local

It’s OK to again swim in Palma Sola Bay after sewage spill

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 02:33 PM

Manatee

Residents and visitors can once again enjoy the waters of Palma Sola Bay but a limited advisory still affects some nearby waters.

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County announced Friday a No Skin Contact Advisory for Palma Sola Bay beach access area has been lifted, meaning bacteria in samples collected met EPA recommendations for swimming. The water is regularly tested for enteric bacteria, which can cause disease, infections or rashes.

Though Palma Sola Bay — between Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road south of the Palma Sola Causeway — may be safe, there are still some waters that remain under the advisory.

The Palma Sola Creek area of the bay is still under a localized advisory as Manatee County Utilities and the health department continue to monitor the waters and observe -marginally-high bacteria counts in that area. The portion still under the localized advisory is shaded in red on the map.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The advisory was put in place Dec. 15 after force main break in a nearby sewer line days before released about 3 million gallons of wastewater. The break occurred while crews were replacing a 40-year-old cast iron force main at Cortez Road and 66th Street west last week.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

    A group of students at Electa Lee Middle School in Bradenton raised money, packaged and handed out presents to families and the homeless on Friday, Dec. 22. The deliveries were part of the Future Business Leaders of America group’s 2nd annual Blessing Baskets event.

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy
Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business
Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one

View More Video