It’s OK to again swim in Palma Sola Bay after sewage spill

Residents and visitors can once again enjoy the waters of Palma Sola Bay but a limited advisory still affects some nearby waters.
The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County announced Friday a No Skin Contact Advisory for Palma Sola Bay beach access area has been lifted, meaning bacteria in samples collected met EPA recommendations for swimming. The water is regularly tested for enteric bacteria, which can cause disease, infections or rashes.
Though Palma Sola Bay — between Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road south of the Palma Sola Causeway — may be safe, there are still some waters that remain under the advisory.
The Palma Sola Creek area of the bay is still under a localized advisory as Manatee County Utilities and the health department continue to monitor the waters and observe -marginally-high bacteria counts in that area. The portion still under the localized advisory is shaded in red on the map.
Never miss a local story.
The advisory was put in place Dec. 15 after force main break in a nearby sewer line days before released about 3 million gallons of wastewater. The break occurred while crews were replacing a 40-year-old cast iron force main at Cortez Road and 66th Street west last week.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments