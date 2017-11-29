Planned Parenthood leader says goodbye after 24 years

Barbara Ann Zdravecky, BAZ for short, has been called “relentless” in her protection of a woman’s right to get reproductive health care.
As the president and chief executive officer of what is now Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida over the past 24 years, Zdravecky said the greatest lesson she has learned is that her organization is a “movement” that must survive at all costs, not just an agency providing woman’s health services that could someday be allowed to shutter its doors without a whimper like a hardware store.
Zdravecky is retiring at the end of January, but about 150 staff, board members, donors, volunteers, Planned Parenthood leaders from around the country and BAZ’s daughter, Maggie, decided to celebrate her legacy beforehand so they threw her a chic, lively and fun cocktail party at Michael’s on East Wednesday called, “All About BAZ.”
“This has been an incredible journey for me,” Zdravecky said at the event where guests dined on Thai-Style chicken lollipops, beef and blue cheese in bacon, soy and ginger baby lamb chops and baba ganoush.
Zdravecky said when she first started as CEO of Planned Parenthood there was a feeling of “uncertainty.”
“Roe versus Wade was only about 20 years old,” Zdravecky said, speaking of the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that the Constitution protected a woman’s right to have an abortion prior to the viability of the fetus. “Planned Parenthood here in Sarasota or anywhere in the state of Florida was not providing abortion services. We were a small organization with a big mission. But despite all the political opposition and the stigma that surrounded Planned Parenthood our important work and our patients pushed us on.”
“We led the charge in Sarasota,” Zdravecky added. “Beyond the building, we have created a movement here.”
A leadership team will take over for Zdravecky, who said she will ride her bike, relax, read a lot and “take a deep breath” after retiring.
“What Barbara has been able to do in Florida has impacted the nation,” said Planned Parenthood National President Cecile Richards, who attended the party.
“She has understood that we are a movement and that means making sure we can exercise our political muscle when we need to,” Richards added. “She is both revered and feared by politicians all across the state of Florida, many of whom have her on their speed dial. When Barbara speaks, they understand she speaks for the health care needs of millions and millions of people, not only in the state but around the country.”
Zdravecky is not afraid to unclog a drain if the janitor is not around, said supporter and party-goer Deborah Ayers of Lakewood Ranch.
“She pitched in whenever it was necessary,” Ayers said. “She would work in the clinics until late hours. If anyone felt they were too good to do the most menial job they were out of there.”
Barbara Teaford, a supporter from the former Naples Planned Parenthood, said Zdravecky made a special trip to Naples to discuss the merger of Naples into the now much larger organization.
“Barbara came down and she was so genuine, so open and so supportive,” Teaford said. “She gave us the feeling that this was going to be a merger of equals. She has been true to her word. Planned Parenthood is stronger because of Barbara Zdravecky.”
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
