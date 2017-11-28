Tina Felton buried her brother, Ronnie, left, the fourth Seminole Heights murder victim, on Nov. 25. Now she faces having to bury her husband of 29 years, Sylvester Penny, right.
Local

Family of Seminole Heights victim suffers another family loss

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

November 28, 2017 10:36 PM

Tampa

The family of one of the Seminole Heights victims is now faced with the loss of another loved one, according to Bay News 9.

Ronnie Felton, 60, was the latest victim in the shootings that has rocked the Seminole Heights community in Tampa. Police believe his death this month and that of Benjamin Mitchell, 22, Monica Hoffa, 32, and Anthony Naiboa, 20, last month could all be connected to one serial killer.

Felton was found shot dead on Nov. 14 in the area of North Nebraska Avenue and East McBerry Street.

Less than two weeks later, Felton’s sister, Tina Felton, is planning a second funeral for her husband of 29 years.

“When my husband and brother died, it was like my life was taken for no reason,” Felton told Bay News 9. “I didn’t do anything.”

Felton told Bay News 9 that her husband, Sylvester Penny, a musician and a cook at Bern’s Steakhouse, had been preoccupied with making sure she was OK in the wake of her brother’s death. She thinks he may have known he was sick but did not share it with her.

“He wouldn’t even go to work,” Felton said. “He said he had to make sure I was OK because he knew I was hurting.”

Felton’s family raised money for her brother’s funeral but now she is unsure how she will pay for her husband’s. Anyone who wants to make a donation can call the Ray Williams Funeral Home at 813-253-2383.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

