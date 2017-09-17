Palma Sola VFW post commander served with heroism in Vietnam

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of Vietnam War stories shared by Manatee County residents in conjunction with the PBS documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick.
Solid.
That’s a good word for Bob Mulhauser.
Quiet, thorough, and dependable are a few others.
At 67, he seems young for his age.
He is the commander of Palma Sola Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10141.
If there were a story about the Vietnam War that he would want told, it would probably come from any of the other 560 members of his VFW post.
Yet, dig just a little, and it becomes clear that he has lived a life of service, touching core American values, without fanfare.
His story defies the stereotype of the VietnamWar vet.
He joined the Army in 1969, and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division in 1970.
“Things were pretty quiet until about the first of July when we started taking incoming every day,” Mulhauser.
I know a lot of names on the Vietnam War Memorial wall. I have never been with a finer group of people anywhere.
Bob Muhlhauser
It was the start of the Battle of Fire Base Ripcord, between the 101st Airborne Division and two reinforced divisions of the North Vietnamese Army July 1-23, 1970. It was the last major battle of the war between the U.S. and North Vietnamese.
The firebase was located on the eastern side of the A Shau Valley to support Operation Texas Star to destroy North Vietnamese supply bases.
For his part in the battle, Mulhauser was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for heroism.
“Sergeant Mulhauser distinguished himself while serving as a cannoneer in Battery B, 2nd Battalion (Airmobile), 319th Artillery, defending Fire Support Base Ripcord, Republic of Vietnam. When the firebase came under intense mortar and small arms fire, Sgt. Mulhauser immediately maneuvered to his position at the howitzer and engaged the enemy with accurate counter-fire,” his award citation says.
“Throughout the entire attack, Sgt. Mulhauser continually subjected himself to hostile fire while resupplying his position with needed munitions. He later provided suppressive fire, protecting a Ch-47 resupply helicopter. His actions were instrumental in preserving the the security of the firebase,” the citation continued.
“Sgt. Mulhauser’s personal bravery and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army,” the citation concludes.
For his service in Vietnam, he was also awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorius Service.
He was discharged from the Army in 1971, and got a blue collar job for the next 37 years with International Harvester, and its successor company, now known as Navistar International Corp. He and his wife eventually had six sons.
“I grew up in Greenwood, Ind., and every man on my street was a World War II veteran,” he said of his decision to join the Army.
“I always told my sons that when it hit the fan, it wasn’t about patriotism or apple pie. It was about whether you and your buddies got home,” he said.
He has been to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., three times.
“Your government should never go to war unless it intends to win. I know a lot of names on the Vietnam War Memorial wall. I have never been with a finer group of people anywhere,” he said.
