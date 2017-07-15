The body found Wednesday in a Hillsborough County nature preserve has been identified as missing Riverview teen Janessa Shannon, and her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
July 15, 2017 9:14 PM

Body found confirmed to be missing teen, and detectives are now investigating her death as a homicide

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

The body found Wednesday in a Hillsborough County nature preserve has been identified as missing Riverview teen Janessa Shannon, and her death is now being investigated as a homicide.

On Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post on Twitter that the body found in the Triple Creek Nature Preserve was the 13-year-old.

The teen girl was first reported missing July 2, according to our community partner Bay News 9. Janessa’s badly decomposed body was found 10 days later by a hiker in a heavily wooded area of the preserve.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

