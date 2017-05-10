Local

May 10, 2017 4:18 PM

Tourist drowns off Siesta Key

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Officials are investigating a drowning incident after a woman’s body was found in the water near Point of Rocks Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 7100 block of Point of Rocks Circle on Siesta Key around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Beachgoers found the woman unresponsive, floating in the water on the south side of Point of Rocks Beach. Lifeguards arrived to the scene first, and started life-saving attempts but were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was snorkeling while on vacation from Pennsylvania with her husband when the incident occurred, according to preliminary information from the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Shirtless man steals police SUV

Shirtless man steals police SUV 0:35

Shirtless man steals police SUV
Van crashes into McDonald's 0:32

Van crashes into McDonald's
Red light cameras may return to Bradenton 1:19

Red light cameras may return to Bradenton

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos