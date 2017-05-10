Tourist drowns off Siesta Key

Officials are investigating a drowning incident after a woman’s body was found in the water near Point of Rocks Beach on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the 7100 block of Point of Rocks Circle on Siesta Key around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Beachgoers found the woman unresponsive, floating in the water on the south side of Point of Rocks Beach. Lifeguards arrived to the scene first, and started life-saving attempts but were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman was snorkeling while on vacation from Pennsylvania with her husband when the incident occurred, according to preliminary information from the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing.
