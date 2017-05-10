Police officer died in the line of duty. His department wants to make sure he’s not forgotten

There have been “blessedly” only two Bradenton police officers killed while on duty in the history of the department and both died in vehicle accidents, said Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan.
One is Carl Cox, who died in 1970 and his name adorns the National Police Memorial wall in Washington D.C.
The other is Steve Bennett, who was killed in 1934. Bevan recently learned, however, that Bennett’s name is missing from the national memorial, which pays tribute to all officers who died while on duty. She is actively trying to correct that situation.
It’s a personal mission for her.
Bevan’s first and only trip to Manatee County prior to becoming Bradenton’s first female chief, was in 1987 and it was a trip, she said, that would change her life forever.
She was a young police officer whose supervisors felt was just a little “cavalier” when it came to police work and thought she didn’t have a full comprehension of the dangers involved. She came here for the funeral of Florida State Trooper Jefferey Dale Young, who was shot and killed with his own weapon during a traffic stop.
Young stopped two suspects and discovered a large quantity of cocaine, at which time the suspects attacked and killed him.
May 15 is National Peace Officer’s Day and from that day in 1987 onward, the annual recognition of police officers who were killed while on duty has held a strong meaning in Bevan’s heart.
“It’s an important week for us,” said Bevan, who finds it crucial to involve her officers in the memorial day events.
Two BPD officers will attend the state memorial ceremony in Tallahassee and will stand side-by-side with representatives of law enforcement from across the state. Three other officers are currently participating in a 250-mile bike ride that will conclude at the National Police Memorial in the nation’s capital.
Bevan had asked her officers to send a stencil of the names of Cox and Bennett to her and it was then the department realized Bennett’s name was not there.
“Efforts are being made that ensures that will happen this year,” Bevan said.
Locally, there will be a Police Memorial Day ceremony 10:30 a.m. on May 18. Bevan will host another ceremony at the Bradenton Police Department for members of the Cox and Bennett families. Plaques honoring the fallen officers will be placed in their honor at the department.
With more than six decades in public service, City Councilman Gene Gallo is one of the few in the city who remember the day Cox lost his life.
“He was a retired Marine and just the nicest guy you’d ever want to meet,” Gallo said.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments