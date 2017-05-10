Bradenton City Councilman Gene Gallo and Police Chief Melanie Bevan discuss an old photo of BPD officer Carl Cox, who was killed while on duty in 1970. Cox is on the National Police Memorial in Washington D.C., but another BPD officer who died on duty in 1934 is not on that wall. Bevan hopes to rectify that soon.
Bradenton City Councilman Gene Gallo and Police Chief Melanie Bevan discuss an old photo of BPD officer Carl Cox, who was killed while on duty in 1970. Cox is on the National Police Memorial in Washington D.C., but another BPD officer who died on duty in 1934 is not on that wall. Bevan hopes to rectify that soon. Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com
Bradenton City Councilman Gene Gallo and Police Chief Melanie Bevan discuss an old photo of BPD officer Carl Cox, who was killed while on duty in 1970. Cox is on the National Police Memorial in Washington D.C., but another BPD officer who died on duty in 1934 is not on that wall. Bevan hopes to rectify that soon. Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com

Local

Police officer died in the line of duty. His department wants to make sure he’s not forgotten

By Mark Young

myoung@bradenton.com

May 10, 2017 3:48 PM

Bradenton

There have been “blessedly” only two Bradenton police officers killed while on duty in the history of the department and both died in vehicle accidents, said Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan.

One is Carl Cox, who died in 1970 and his name adorns the National Police Memorial wall in Washington D.C.

The other is Steve Bennett, who was killed in 1934. Bevan recently learned, however, that Bennett’s name is missing from the national memorial, which pays tribute to all officers who died while on duty. She is actively trying to correct that situation.

It’s a personal mission for her.

Bevan’s first and only trip to Manatee County prior to becoming Bradenton’s first female chief, was in 1987 and it was a trip, she said, that would change her life forever.

She was a young police officer whose supervisors felt was just a little “cavalier” when it came to police work and thought she didn’t have a full comprehension of the dangers involved. She came here for the funeral of Florida State Trooper Jefferey Dale Young, who was shot and killed with his own weapon during a traffic stop.

Young stopped two suspects and discovered a large quantity of cocaine, at which time the suspects attacked and killed him.

May 15 is National Peace Officer’s Day and from that day in 1987 onward, the annual recognition of police officers who were killed while on duty has held a strong meaning in Bevan’s heart.

“It’s an important week for us,” said Bevan, who finds it crucial to involve her officers in the memorial day events.

Two BPD officers will attend the state memorial ceremony in Tallahassee and will stand side-by-side with representatives of law enforcement from across the state. Three other officers are currently participating in a 250-mile bike ride that will conclude at the National Police Memorial in the nation’s capital.

Bevan had asked her officers to send a stencil of the names of Cox and Bennett to her and it was then the department realized Bennett’s name was not there.

“Efforts are being made that ensures that will happen this year,” Bevan said.

Locally, there will be a Police Memorial Day ceremony 10:30 a.m. on May 18. Bevan will host another ceremony at the Bradenton Police Department for members of the Cox and Bennett families. Plaques honoring the fallen officers will be placed in their honor at the department.

With more than six decades in public service, City Councilman Gene Gallo is one of the few in the city who remember the day Cox lost his life.

“He was a retired Marine and just the nicest guy you’d ever want to meet,” Gallo said.

Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fiona's story: Family fundraising to find a cure for Sanfilippo

Fiona's story: Family fundraising to find a cure for Sanfilippo 2:13

Fiona's story: Family fundraising to find a cure for Sanfilippo
Trenton's story: Sanfilippo syndrome hits a Manatee family of three 5:36

Trenton's story: Sanfilippo syndrome hits a Manatee family of three
Bayside Villas sold but residents' complaints continue 2:15

Bayside Villas sold but residents' complaints continue

View More Video