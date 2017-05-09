Local

May 09, 2017 5:02 PM

Burn ban again extended, now in effect until May 16

By Sara Nealeigh

As dry weather continues in Manatee County, the existing burn ban has been extended again.

Manatee County Commissioners extended the county’s burn ban an additional seven days Tuesday, according to the Manatee County Government Twitter account.

The burn ban, which temporarily blocks fireworks, sparklers, campfires and open burns, is now in effect until May 16. The use of outdoor cookers and grills are permitted as long as there is supervision.

It’s the second extension to the local burn ban first put in place April 25.

