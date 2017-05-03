Stormwater improvements may be coming to Rubonia

Some help may be on its way to end flooding in Rubonia.
As the state legislative session wraps up in the coming days, Manatee County is in line to receive $1.5 million for stormwater and drainage improvements to alleviate the flooding conditions in Rubonia, which is tucked off U.S. 41 between Palmetto and Interstate 275.
“That amount is a little over half of our requested $2.8 million, but this is a substantial allocation that will go a long way to alleviate standing water and minor flooding conditions in Rubonia,” county spokesman Nick Azzara said in an email to commissioners and other county officials Wednesday.
This news comes as the Florida Senate and House have reached a deal on a new $83 billion state budget on Wednesday, extending the session one extra day.
“The entire budget is expected to be agreed to by Friday at the latest, which will begin the 72-hour required cooling off period,” Azzara said in the email. “The budget is scheduled to be voted on by both chambers on Monday afternoon. If both House and Senate approve the budget, it will be sent to Gov. Scott for review.”
In addition to the Rubonia funding request, Manatee County is currently set to receive its entire $600,000 funding request for Robinson Preserve, which is included in the Fish and Wildlife budget. But there is still uncertainty on the county’s request for $500,000 for an opioid peer pilot project, which is part of a Health and Human Services budget that has yet to be released, according to Azzara.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments