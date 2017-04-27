Water tasting or smelling different lately? It’s not you, it’s something in the water

Manatee County water customers may notice their water has a strange smell or taste, but county officials say it’s safe to drink.
The changes in the water are a result of algae blooms on Lake Manatee, which are common this time of year, according to a release from the Manatee County government.
Water tests over the past several weeks indicate “elevated levels of blue-green algae,” according to the release.
The algae leaves an “earthy and/or musty taste or odor” in water, but it remains safe to drink, according to officials. They do not cause any known health effects.
Utilities officials added a powder-activated carbon to the water’s treatment process to prevent any effect on the water.
“It is our hope that by informing the public of this potential impact of the algal bloom, we are able to alleviate any concerns that may arise in case a customer detects an earthy taste or smell in their water,” said Manatee County Water Manager Mark Simpson said in a release. “We will continue monitoring and treatment efforts until water quality returns to normal.”
Customers can use filters to help return the usual taste and smell of the water, but are not necessary as the water remains safe to drink, officials said.
For additional information or questions about this or other water quality issues, please contact the Manatee County Water Treatment Plant Quality Control Laboratory staff at (941) 746-3020, ext. 228 or ext. 226.
